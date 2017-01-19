Alison Smith overseeing finances for KCDSB

The Kenora Catholic District School Board has a new Superintendent of Business.

Alison Smith was appointed into the position at the board's monthly meeting this week.

Smith touches on the challenge ahead.

“I guess it's just the overall learning curve of taking on the new role and the new responsibilities involved with it,” Smith says. “It's a good group of people to work with and I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

Smith had been serving as manager of financial services. She'll be taking on more responsibilities in her new role.

“I'm thrilled to be able to take on this opportunity with the board,” Smith says. “It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it.”