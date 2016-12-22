All-Nations Hospital 'a must' but won't happen overnight, Canfield

An All-Nations Hospital could help fix some of the mounting health care concerns in the area.

Municipal leaders and the Kenora District Services Board were welcomed by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory for a meeting on the need for an All-Nations Hospital last week. The consensus in the room was that moving forward on the project was the right course of action.

“It's the way to get things moving,” Canfield says. “There's about 12 First Nation communities within Lake of the Woods and around us, plus the ones who come from up north, and City of Kenora and Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls all working together is an absolutely must to get health care up to par in this part of the area.”

While Canfield supports the idea, he notes it won't happen overnight. Projects on this scale can often take in the seven-to-10 year range, he estimates.

“I think a lot of us would really like to see it move a lot faster than that, we'd like to see it sooner rather than later,” he says. “And I think that can happen. If you put your mind to it and get all your ducks lined up, I think we can make it happen in a shorter time frame. Of course, that is going to depend on government assistance and the government being involved.”

“I think working with our First Nation partners on this is going to move mountains and bring a reality check to government on the shortfalls,” he says.

