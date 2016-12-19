All nations hospital on the agenda in Kenora

Survey gives three choices for new Sioux Lookout high school name Three potential names have emerged for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary…

Evergreen Public School feasts on turkey Christmas isn't complete without a turkey dinner. Students at Evergreen Public School are already ahead of the curve having had a turkey feast yesterday. Principal Shannon Bailey touched on why the…

Winter officially begins The winter solstice is today, which means its officially the first day of winter. The days start getting longer this week. It's also the shortest day of the year. According to Environment Canada,…

Kenora council recognizes Nel Wicher It's overdue. During yesterday's council meeting, Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield took a moment to recognize Nel Wicher for her contribution to the community. After the short presentation, Wicher talked…

Kenora proves it's age-friendly Nobody should be left out over the holidays. The Kenora Age-Friendly Committee has teamed up with a handful of community organizations to give out more than 120 Christmas gift bags to isolated…

Traffic stop near Ignace leads to drug charges A pair from Calgary is facing drugs charges following a traffic stop in Skey Township approximately two kilometres east of Ignace. Ignace Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle shortly before…

Family, friends offer support for Jenna Doran-Mandamin Friends and family are collecting funds to help Jenna Doran-Mandamin. The Kenora teen is set for heart surgery in Toronto. Her mother, Crystal Doran, offers an update. "When Jenna was four-years-old,…

One lane open at junction of highways 17, 72 Police are working with emergency crews to clear away a tractor-trailer unit. It's stuck at the junction of Hwy. 17 and Hwy. 72, just east of Dryden. The OPP didn't give an estimate for the removal…

Kenora Legion installs 2017 officers The Royal Canadian Legion Kenora Branch 12 installed its officers for 2017 last night. Jerry Lava will once again serve as president, with Sylvia Kinger as the first vice-president and Jason Lava…

Elf commando training, reindeer food all part of family fun night at Keewatin Public School Cassandra Gate, 8, decorates her cookie for Christmas.It's all about stealth and agility. The Elf Commando Training Centre was at Keewatin Public School last night, as part of family fun night.…

Vehicle hits home in Whitedog Serious injuries were sustained by the passenger in a vehicle that collided into a home in Wabaseemoong Independent Nations (Whitedog) on December 4. The Dodge Ram clipped the side of the house…

KPDSB in the black for 2015-16 The Keewation-Patricia School Board reported two surpluses in its 2015-16 financial statements. Kathleen O'Flaherty is the assistant superintendent of business, and she explains the numbers. “There…

Social media contest for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Kenora’s Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada organizing committee wants to hear from you. The committee is encouraging people to take a picture and post it on Facebook or Instagram with a comment about…

Allow for extra time when calling a cab The holidays are a busy time, especially for local cab companies. Eric Lovas is the office manager for Co-Ot Taxi in Kenora, and he offers some advice on the best way to flag down a cab at this time…