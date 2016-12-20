Allow for extra time when calling a cab

The holidays are a busy time, especially for local cab companies.

Eric Lovas is the office manager for Co-Ot Taxi in Kenora, and he offers some advice on the best way to flag down a cab at this time of year.

“People should call a little bit earlier. They can also leave their cell phone number, and we can call when we're on our way,” Lovas says. “Unfortunately, with the cold weather and the snow, it does take us a little longer to get from point A to point B. With the amount of Christmas parties and what not, it's hard to keep up at times. So, if everybody is just patient, we will get to you.”

Lovas attributes a a large portion of the increased amount of calls to a heightened alertness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“I think that's a big factor. Fortunately, a lot of people don't drink and drive. The OPP are doing a great job with the RIDE checks and getting the word out not to do it,” he says. “Another thing is a lot of businesses are having their staff parties, and a lot of them set up an in-house account with us to get all of their employees home safe at the end of the night.”

Lovas notes they usually have at least nine drivers working in the evening.

He adds that if you're calling while outside, try and find some shelter, like at a local bank ATM, to wait until your cab arrives.

