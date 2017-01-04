Almost a month of snow

It was a record breaking day yesterday, but not the snowiest day on record for January. Mark Schuster from Environment Canada explains.

"It was a record for January third, 22.8 cm fell, however it wasn't the snowiest day in January ever reported. That actually occurred January 11, 1975 when 24.6 cm fell," he said.

Schuster said typical snow fall amount for the entire month of January is 28.4 cm.

