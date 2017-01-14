American fined $5,000 for exceeding fishing limit

A Louisiana man has been fined $5,000 for a fishing offence.

Conservation officers contacted Charles Ward at a fishing resort southeast of Longlac on Aug. 24.

An inspection revealed Ward possessed 20 walleye over the sport fishing licence limit. All fish were forfeited to the Crown.

Ward pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000 for possessing an over-limit of fish. He also received a one-year fishing licence suspension.

Justice of the Peace Denette Maslach heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Geraldton, on Jan. 10.