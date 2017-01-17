Residents don't have to choose between rail traffic and pipelines. Teika Newton of Transition Initiative Kenora says both have safety concerns.

"It's a false choice that communities are being presented with," she says.

While she says there are less oil shipments by tanker cars taking place, Newton isn't convinced the cars being used are as safe as they should be.

"There have been some federal transportation regulation changes, as well, to phase out older forms of tanker cars and bring in new ones. Although they're an improvement, they still have some issues with them," Newton says.

Newton adds they may both pass through the district, if residents allow them. A public meeting on the Energy East pipeline project is set for Monday in Kenora.

The pipeline would see crude oil shipped from Alberta to the East Coast through the district by a natural gas pipeline, which would be converted to carry oil.

For more information:

Energy East Pipeline

Transition Initiative Kenora