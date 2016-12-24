Be careful out on the ice...

There are reports of ice roads being open on local waterways. Drivers should always beware of changes in the weather, currents and ice conditions.
While snowmobiles need at least eight inches of good ice, even light vehicles need at least a foot. Deep lakes or rivers with current may need more time, in order to freeze.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued the following ice safety tips:
Uneven
- remember—ice doesn’t freeze at a uniform thickness
- near-shore ice is often much thicker and safer than ice farther out, especially at the start of the winter season
- check thickness regularly with a spud bar or auger as you move farther out
- ice that formed over flowing water, springs, pressure cracks, old ice holes or around the mouths of rivers and streams can be weaker than surrounding ice
Colour
- clear blue ice is the strongest
- white or opaque ice is much weaker
- stay away from ice that looks honeycombed, common during thaws or in the spring
Driving on ice
- be careful when driving snowmobiles or vehicles over frozen lakes or rivers
- snowmobiles need at least 20 centimetres (8 inches) of clear blue ice
- light vehicles need 30 centimetres (12 inches) or more
- double the thickness if the ice is white or opaque
- heavy snow on a frozen lake or river slows down the freezing process
Before you venture out
- check ice conditions with local ice hut operators or other anglers
- let others know where you’re planning to fish and when you plan to return
- wear appropriate clothing and equipment for safety and comfort