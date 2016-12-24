Be careful out on the ice...

There are reports of ice roads being open on local waterways. Drivers should always beware of changes in the weather, currents and ice conditions.

While snowmobiles need at least eight inches of good ice, even light vehicles need at least a foot. Deep lakes or rivers with current may need more time, in order to freeze.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued the following ice safety tips:

Uneven

remember—ice doesn’t freeze at a uniform thickness

near-shore ice is often much thicker and safer than ice farther out, especially at the start of the winter season

check thickness regularly with a spud bar or auger as you move farther out

ice that formed over flowing water, springs, pressure cracks, old ice holes or around the mouths of rivers and streams can be weaker than surrounding ice

Colour

clear blue ice is the strongest

white or opaque ice is much weaker

stay away from ice that looks honeycombed, common during thaws or in the spring

Driving on ice

be careful when driving snowmobiles or vehicles over frozen lakes or rivers

snowmobiles need at least 20 centimetres (8 inches) of clear blue ice

light vehicles need 30 centimetres (12 inches) or more

double the thickness if the ice is white or opaque

heavy snow on a frozen lake or river slows down the freezing process

Before you venture out