Be safe when using space heaters

Northwestern Ontario hasn't been warm the last couple of weeks, and when it's cold residents bring out their space heaters. We spoke with Todd Skene who offers some tips.

"It's important to make sure they're CSA approved. Newer ones are better, I've seen some older ones out there that shouldn't be used anymore," he said.

Skene also said it's important to make sure the heater is plugged directly into the wall, and not powered from an extension cord.