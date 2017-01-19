Beaver Brae bringing in new circus skills academy

The circus is coming to Beaver Brae.

Grade 7 and 8 students will be able to take an eight-week academy learning circus skills starting next month.

The Skilled Entertainers Academy features four prominent entertainers who will take weekly turns travelling from Winnipeg to teach the students with help from staff teachers. Robin Chestnutt, an extreme juggler, Isaac Girardin, award-winning performer, Karrie Blackburn, master of the hula hoop, and parkour instructor Marc Selby are the high-level performers taking part.

Principal Tracey Benoit noted the school was impressed when they got a first-hand look at the academy in December at their Grade 6 workshop.

“When the group came in December to work with our students in workshops and then put on a performance for our parents and incoming Grade 6 students, we fell in love with it,” Benoit said. “It was more than we ever expected so we're really looking forward to seeing it start.”

Students will learn skills like hula hooping, unicycling, diablo, juggling, plate-spinning and stilt-walking, just to name a few.

Benoit touched on some of the benefits of the program that may not be apparent at first.

“It gives an option to kids who maybe don't necessarily participate in team sports or a competitive atmosphere, but they enjoy movement,” she said. “The skills that their going to learn focus on resiliency where they may drop the ball 20 times, but it just matters how many times they pick it up.”

Benoit pointed to Circus Kids, a similar grassroots program that has been in the community for more than 10 years, and it's use at Evergreen Public School in 2012. The school made marked progress breaking through to students struggling with suspensions and poor attendance.

“Our hope is that kids develop an 'I can' attitude that's going to transfer into the classroom,” Benoit said. “Whenever they're facing any kind of academic challenge, whether it be math or English, we can remind them of their previous success and competency in the academy.”

Benoit added there will be a focus on positive social reaction with peers and creating a safe environment to support one another.

