Bimose recognizes long-term staff

Bimose Tribal Council Serves as a non-political Tribal Council which provides support and advisory services to First Nation communities. Bimose also provides governance, political support and advocacy to the area First Nations in their quest to build self-sufficient communities that consists of Chiefs and representatives from each community. It delivers programs and services through local community government and provides services that respect and reflect the Anishinaabe cultural beliefs, traditions and practices.

Bimose Tribal Council had their Christmas get together for staff on December 15, 2016 at the Clarion Inn. They invited the Beaver Brae Choir who sang Christmas carols for staff during the Christmas dinner. The choir sang one of their Christmas hymns in Anishinaabemowin. They were taught to sing in Anishinaabe by Pat Green a Native Language Teaching staff member from David Kejick School who was also a former staff of the Kenora Patricia District School Board for many years.

Bimose Board of Directors and staff also took the time to honor three individuals that have served with Bimose Tribal Council for many years. The announcement was done by Charlene Mandamin, Chairperson of the Bimose Tribal Council who also has dedicated her time and works tirelessly for the organization. She made the presentations on behalf of the Board of Directors and Staff they honored four individuals.

Don Morrison has been with the organization since 1990. He has been a longtime advocate for helping others and also spearheads a yearly fundraiser. This year through a silent auction Bimose staff raised more than 5,800.00 for the two Women’s Shelters in Kenora and Dryden along with the Homelessness Program. Donations by Bimose Staff will also include a Toy Drive and Food Drive that will be delivered to those respective programs.

Louie Seymour, the Economic Development Officer, has served Bimose since 1995. He advocates for First Nations and has worked hard to ensure that First Nations are treated with integrity. Louie is also a traditional trapper and continues to practice this way of life. He has dedicated his life to the wellbeing of our communities.

Jim Green, the Language and Cultural Advisor, has served Bimose since 1993. Jim works diligently with area First Nations and schools to promote the Anishinaabe way of life that and to keep our area tradition and culture alive. He recently lead the Anishinaabemowin Language Bowl where 8 local schools came together to share in friendly competition to promote the Language.

They were each presented with beautiful Pendleton Blanket to say Miigwetch and to honor them for their many years of service to Bimose Tribal Council. A presentation was also made to Fawn Wapioke for her work with youth in Treaty #3. A gift was presented to her for giving the youth a voice in the developmental work that she is doing as the Structural Readiness Coordinator. An honor song was sung by Eldon Copenace and his son Alex Copenace who are staff members of Baibombeh Anishinaabe School one of the schools that Bimose services.