Celebrate the new year with Rotary

There is plenty to take part in tonight as you ring in the new year. One the events that's fun for the whole family is the Kenora Rotary Club's annual New Years Eve Free Family Celebration.

Lynn Carlson talks about the event.

"Everything is free. We'll have free swimming, free skating, free sled rides. Hot dogs, hot chocolates and treats. Everything is free," she said.

She said it's their way to give back.

"It's Rotary's way of saying thank you to the community for how generous they are in supporting our initiatives to overcome challenges that face us locally and globally," she said.

It all takes place from 4p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kenora Rec Centre.