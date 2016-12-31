  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

There is plenty to take part in tonight as you ring in the new year. One the events that's fun for the whole family is the Kenora Rotary Club's annual New Years Eve Free Family Celebration.

Lynn Carlson talks about the event.

"Everything is free. We'll have free swimming, free skating, free sled rides. Hot dogs, hot chocolates and treats. Everything is free," she said.

She said it's their way to give back.

"It's Rotary's way of saying thank you to the community for how generous they are in supporting our initiatives to overcome challenges that face us locally and globally," she said.

It all takes place from 4p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kenora Rec Centre.

More Local News

Celebrate the new year with Rotary

There is plenty to take part in tonight as you ring in the new year. One the events that's fun for the whole family is the Kenora Rotary Club's annual New Years Eve Free Family Celebration. Lynn…

Man barricades himself inside Sioux Lookout residence

A male barricaded himself inside a Sioux Lookout residence on Thursday. Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police attended a residence on Seventh Ave. to check on the well-being of a resident shortly…

Kenora casino, health care talks highlight December

December has been a month of looking forward. The official schedule for Kenora's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada was announced. The four-day event is jammed-packed with events in Kenora culminating…

Major funding announcements, young offender sentencing highlight November

November 2016 started off with a bang. The Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation held it's annual Fall Granting Ceremony on Nov. 2. Darlene MacGillivray, community foundation executive…

Freaky Green Beetles Christmas CD raises money for It's a Dog's Life

Local music group the Freaky Green Beetles have shown their holiday spirit. Band members and teenagers Michael Beardy-Henry, Steven Wolfe and Josh Wolfe, put together a Christmas CD with profits…

Hozhizaki House funding and managed alcohol program highlight October

October got off to a bad start in Kenora. Police taped off the pathway between Main Street North and Veterans Drive in Kenora, following a serious overnight assault overnight on Oct. 1. Police were…

Street party and emergency shelter move highlight September 2016

September was a big month for Q104 and KenoraOnline. The KenoraLive app launched and quickly became one of the most downloaded apps in the country. KenoraLive reached number six on the list of most…

Year in review for August

Many Kenora residents lost their favourite breakfast spot in August when the kitchen at the Days Inn caught fire. Fire Chief Todd Skene described the event. "A kitchen fire at the Days Inn with heavy…

Year in review for July

Kenora's Kenwood went up in flames in July. At the time fire chief Todd Skene, described the scene. “We arrived on scene with heavy smoke around the building and extensive flames showing,” he said.…

Year in review for June

A fire levelled the Clearwater Market in early June. The call came in around 4:30 p.m., and firefighters were still on the scene an hour later. Pellatt was also called in to assist. Black smoke could…

Year in review for May

A forest fire began on May 5, burning northwest of Ingolf. Pellatt firefighters initially responded to scene, but were asked to turn back by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. The fire…

Rocks size of a 'dinner-plate' causing damage on highways, MPP

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Sarah Campbell is collecting complaints, as well as damage reports. Sarah Campbell says maintenance workers at EMCON are screening their sand again, after reports of rocks the…

Dryden firefighters hope for relief, after busy 2016

Ryan Murrell is the new deputy fire chief for the City of Dryden. In a recent interview, he talked about a busy year for the service. "We saw the most calls we've ever had," he said. Murrell…

Kenora councillor Rory McMillan upbeat after 2016

It's the middle of winter, but planners are already working on next summer. As he reflects on the past year, Kenora city council member Rory McMillan is optimistic. "From the community perspective, I…

Sawmill restart, refugees highlights from February 2016

The restart at the Kenora Forest Products stands out as a headline from February of this year. The sawmill had been dormant for about eight years, when workers started reporting for their shift. It…

Dryden firefighters respond to Duke Street

It didn't take long. Bystanders could see the smoke coming from the area near the aboriginal housing units in Dryden. Gabriel Selizardo works at the nearby Safeway, and he describes the scene. "Yeah,…

Snowmachine lost at Thunder Lake

At least one sledder is shaking his head. Fire crews responded to Thunder Lake Road near Dryden earlier this week. At 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dryden firefighters responded to a snow machine on fire…

OPP investigating death in Kenora's North End

OPP officers are investigating a death in Kenora's north end. The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is ongoing, and details have…

Storm leaves behind blanket of white

Skiers and snowmobilers finally have the snow they've been expecting. Forecaster Glenn Robinson of Environment Canada talks about the storm system that just passed through the district. "The areas to…

Help for fire victims, jails and bridges highlights from January 2016

Looking back on January 2016, some of the biggest stories include efforts to help the Therrien family, who lost their home early in the month. Neogtiators averted a walkout by jail guards in the New…

KenoraOnline.com is Kenora's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Rotary Club of Kenora's New Years Eve Free Family Celebration

31 December 2016 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 8:30 pm - 01 January 2017 2:00 am

Kenora Legion Clubroom., Kenora





Polar Bear Plunge

01 January 2017 1:00 pm

TBA





More Local News

Hydro, mercury lead issues for MPP Sarah Campbell in 2016

Storm causes highway closures

Skiers glad to see new season at Mount Evergreen

A home for the holidays at Jubilee

Storm update from Environment Canada

Police encourage drivers to be prepared

Kenora mayor looks forward to Gateway development

Be careful out on the ice...

Winter storm update from Environment Canada forecaster

Fur headgear a fashion statement

Forecasters warn of winter storm

Nault offers update on climate change, tax cut

Director of education remains focused on graduation rates

Bimose recognizes long-term staff

OPP release early RIDE stats

Mounties still investigating fatal snowmobile collision

All-Nations Hospital 'a must' but won't happen overnight, Canfield

Frank Bastone acclaimed as chair of KCDSB

Diane Schwartz-Williams in as new LOWDPOA executive director

Longest Night of the Year at Knox United

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Rotary Club of Kenora's New Years Eve Free Family Celebration

31 December 2016 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 8:30 pm - 01 January 2017 2:00 am

Kenora Legion Clubroom., Kenora





Polar Bear Plunge

01 January 2017 1:00 pm

TBA





Awesome Adventures Camp

02 January 2017 3:45 pm - 06 January 2017 9:45 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Dryden Rifle and Pistol Club

02 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Dryden Rifle and Pistol Club, Dryden





Login