Chambers-Ivey leading the fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Brenda Chambers-Ivey of Kenora is part of a new promotion for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. She's posted a blog on the foundation's web site talking about the tremendous progress they've made in treating the CF, during her lifetime.

"Oh certainly! I mean, when I was born, the life expectancy for me was four-years-old, and now the average life expectancy for a CF adult is 50-years-old," she emphasized.

The basic defect in a Cystic Fibrosis patient is that their lungs fill with mucus that is sticky and thick. Since the body can't get rid of the phlegm by coughing or other means, the lungs eventually become infected. Overtime, the lungs reach end-stage lung disease, which means a transplant becomes the only solution.

Chambers-Ivey received a double-lung transplant in 2003. Now 52, she continues to work at Confederation College, and she says her health is still good. She has even agreed to do some work with the web site, including a blog that talks about her life experience.

In addition, she sits on the patient advisory committee, which provides direction for researchers and the foundation, as they serve patients. Sadly, many of the volunteers she started working with on the committee in the '80s have since passed away.

As a transplant recipient, Chambers-Ivey has also agreed to do some one-to-one counselling for transplant candidates, who are considering going through the process.

"When they speak to the doctors and to the transplant program, they'll get one set of information," said Chambers-Ivey. "Speaking to somebody like myself, somebody who has gone through the transplant, they're going to get another set."

Patients should know about the pain and discomfort that's involved, but it shouldn't scare them away, she says.

Now it's been more than 13 years since her transplant, and Chambers-Ivey has been reading stories of hope for CF patients out of the United States.

"I was actually just reading about a gentleman in California. The transplant centre that he was transplanted at just celebrated their 2,000th transplant, and he was one of the first three. He was 28 years post-double lung transplant. I aspire to be there some day. That's my goal," she asserted.

As a Kin member, Chambers-Ivey appreciates the significant contributions made by Kinsmen and Kinettes across the country. Since 1964, clubs have contributed more than $40 million for research and patient care.

While there's medical coverage in Canada, Chambers-Ivey notes a national pharmacare program for Canadians could still help families with their budgets.

"It would be huge. Huge. Cystic Fibrosis people that live in Ontario are very lucky, because we do have the Trillium life-saving drug program. Under that formula, most of the drugs for Cystic Fibrosis are covered. Not the case in every province. So, there's still an inequality there across Canada," said Chambers-Ivey

Chambers-Ivey notes new drugs can also be extremely expensive.

"They've come up with some fantastic drugs, but the problem is with these drugs you're gearing them for a very small percentage of the population and they're extremely expensive. One of the newer drugs they've just come out with is $300,000 a year per person," she explained.

At this point, Chambers-Ivey says researchers are focusing on the basic defect in the lungs that causes the mucus to become thick and sticky, rather than symptoms. She notes the gene identified with CF was discovered at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto. Chambers-Ivey adds Ontario is one of the best places to live in the world, when it comes to the quality of life for patients.

In the Kenora area, the Great Strides Walk is held in the spring, in order to raise money in the fight against CF. One of the project leaders has also been Kim Morrison, whose son lost his battle with the illness seven years ago.

