City offers update on snow removal

Due to the extended snowfall, operations staff in Kenora will have to replow some areas of the city.

Crews began at 3 a.m. this morning, when they had 5.5 cm of snow on the ground. By 7:30 a.m., the snowfall had reached 15 cm, which meant the areas already cleared would have to be cleared again. An update from the city adds two pieces of snow clearing equipment are also being repaired.

Since the snow hasn’t stopped yet, crews will continue plowing today, and they'll start again early tomorrow morning at 3 a.m. to complete the plowing.

