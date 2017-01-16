Concerned citizens sought before Energy East meeting

Concerned citizens across the district are encouraged to take part. Tanice Mitchell of Thunder Bay says she's concerned about the possibility of an oil spill from the proposed Energy East pipeline.

Mitchell explained how volunteers can help.

"There has been a consulting firm that has been hired to go out into the community to ask members to come forward and help us identify what the term significant means. Of course with a pipeline conversion there are all kinds of environmental concerns," she said.

She noted the oil is now being moved across the country on rail cars. With the Lac-Mégantic disaster still fresh in her memory, Mitchell isn't convinced it's a safer method of transport.

Mitchell notes there are public meetings next week, where residents will be asked to relay their concerns about Energy East. She says there's a lot of work to be done, if residents want to ensure protection is in place for local waterways.

Public meetings have been set for January 23 in Kenora, January 24 in Dryden, and January 25 in Sioux Lookout.

