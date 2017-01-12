Confederation College 50th anniversary open house 'like a reunion'

The Lake of the Woods Confederation College campus kicked off it's 50th anniversary celebrations yesterday.

Staff, alumni, donors and community members assembled for an open house at the Kenora campus.

Laura Christie, communications director at the campus, touched on the event.

“It's really fun to get together with people who we haven't seen for awhile,” Christie said. “So there are a couple of alumni here who are telling me about where there at and what they did and how much they appreciate their time here in the past. And there's some previous staff who we haven't seen in awhile, so it's a little bit like a reunion type of event.”

Gale Weygandt, who is turning 62 and graduated from the early childhood education course in 2013, has worked for both the public and catholic school boards earning a full-time position as an education assistant this school year.

She explained why she attended the event.

“This college was a big stepping stone in me being given the skills and the connections, and to build on the confidence and strength of character to make this all possible,” Weygandt said.

Confederation College has grown from 238 full-time students in 1967 to 3,400 this year, with an additional 3,400 part-time students.

The Lake of the Woods campus opened in 1981.

All eight Confederation College campuses are hosting anniversary launch events this month. In September, a homecoming weekend will be held in Thunder Bay.

Confederation College celebrates 50 years