Confederation College celebrates 50 years

Confederation College is celebrating 50 years this year, and the Kenora campus is taking part in the festivities.

The school will be holding an open house this afternoon for all alumni, employees, donors, partners and community members.

Campus Director Laura Christie says there will also be ways to celebrate for alumni who can't attend.

"We realize that a lot of our alumni and graduates are all over northwestern Ontario, and we want to give them an opportunity to come together and celebrate wherever they are with fellow students. So, they'll have an opportunity to order a party in a bag package, with some of the fiftieth anniversary logoed items and gift cards to help them purchase items to do that," she said.

Christie said there will be festivities taking place throughout the year, including an alumni homecoming weekend at the Thunder Bay campus in September.