Costs more to fill up in the new year

A litre of gas is costing a bit more these days. Across the province, it's up 10 cents since mid-December.

Ontario's new cap and trade system was expected to add just over four cents a litre to the cost of gas. It went into effect January first.

In Kenora, it'll cost you between a $1.05 and $1.14 a litre. In Dryden, a litre of gas will cost you a $1.12 a litre.

