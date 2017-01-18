Council defers decision to rename McQuillan St. to Kroppy's Lane

Kenora City Council has deferred the decision to rename McQuillan Street to Kroppy's Lane.

Council wants to ensure it is done in a manner that honours Len Kropioski, his family and also respects the naming of the current street name and any history associated with it.

The deferral gives staff time to find the most appropriate street to honour both the Kropioski and McQuillan families.

The renaming was meant to coincide with Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, but the deferral date is set for Tuesday February 21. Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada takes place February 15 to 18.

