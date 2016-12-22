Diane Schwartz-Williams in as new LOWDPOA executive director

There's a new face heading the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association.

Diane Schwartz-Williams has been named the new executive director for the LOWDPOA.

“I'm very excited, pleased.” Schwartz-Williams says. “I have very big shoes to fill. Susan McLeod has been there for eight years and has done a lot of amazing work. But working with her for the last eight months, I've learned a lot from her and a lot about the association. It's going to be great.”

The LOWDPOA has more than 3,300 members, including a significant amount of local members, making it the largest property owners association in Ontario.

Schwartz-Williams alludes to the organizations main goal.

“We're all about the lakes and preserving them, sustaining them, because we want them to be here for generations beyond ours to enjoy,” she says. “That's a key focus for us. Our statement says 'sharing a passion for the lake,' and that's something all our members share and is something definitely key to me.”

Schwartz-Williams notes the property owners association also helps with taxation issues, development issues, and a myriad of other requests from its members.

