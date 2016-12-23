Director of education remains focused on graduation rates

Director of Education Sean Monteith at the Keewatin Patricia District School Board says they remain focused on academic success in the classroom. During a recent visit, he said graduation rates remain key.

"The best way to find value in a young person's life is to see them cross the stage with a diploma," he said.

According to the province, 67 per cent of Keewatin-Patricia students graduate after five years in 2015. Monteith would like to see this increase to 85 per cent.

For more information:

Province of Ontario - 2015 Graduation rates across the province

Province of Ontario - 2014 Graduation rates across the province