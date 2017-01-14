Don't forget about four-legged friends outside in the cold

Humans aren't the only ones affected when temperatures drop significantly.

Chris Madison from It's a Dog's Life says she's been receiving a lot of calls reporting dogs being left outside in the cold for way too long.

Madison notes it's important to know your dog and how long they should be left outside.

“On my way here today I saw someone walking their poodle who looked quite happy. I've got one dog who would be outside all day, they have the coat to stay out. Then another dog, after five minutes he wants in,” Madison said. “So people should just be mindful of their dog, every dog is different. If you're dog is crying at your door, he should be in the house.”

Madison added people can also call the SPCA if they're concerned for a dogs well-being, but talking to the dog owners first is always the best course of action.

In the past, It's A Dog's Life has helped with insulating dog houses and providing hay or straw for dogs who do stay outside for extended periods.

Madison advises never to leave a blanket in the dog house when it's cold, as it will just freeze and make it even colder.

For more information:

It's A Dog's Life