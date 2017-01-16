Dr. Chaitasi Intwala right at home in new physician role in Dryden

The newest addition to the Dryden Regional Health Centre is fitting right in.

In a recent interview, Dr. Chaitasi Intwala touched on her experience as a physician at the hospital so far, and why she decided to come to Dryden.

“This experience has been very good,” Intwala said. “I have worked in a small town in northern Manitoba, and I like the small town environment. The people are nicer. They know each other. It's kind of a big family environment, and everybody is really helpful.”

Intwala is originally from India, but has most recently been working in Flin Flon. She's accompanied by her husband and a seven-month-old daughter.

In Dryden, she's providing family medicine, obstetrical care and also working in the ER department at the hospital.

“It has been very, very busy shifts, and I was like, 'Wow! Where are all this people coming from?' Intwala said. “But everybody on the staff at the hospital has been very helpful, and it hasn't taken very long to feel like home.”

