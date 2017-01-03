Drivers are reminded to be cautious

New Year's baby arrives in Sioux Lookout We've had our first New Year's baby in the district. Staff at the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre say they're not able to release details -- without parental consent -- but they say everybody's happy and…

Costs more to fill up in the new year A litre of gas is costing a bit more these days. Across the province, it's up 10 cents since mid-December. Ontario's new cap and trade system was expected to add just over four cents a litre to the…

Dryden skiers anxious for snow One of the people happy to see snow in the forecast is Holly Schmidt. She's helping to run Dryden's ski club, and they've been waiting for Mother Nature to help them get started this season. "Yeah,…

Winter storm warning update A winter storm warning is in effect. Up to 30 centimetres of blowing snow are expected in Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows and Sioux-Narrows Nestor Falls. The storm is expected to linger through…

Kenora city councillor eager to address health care issues in 2017 Kenora city councillor Sharon Smith is clear when it comes to her ambitions for 2017. “I'm looking forward to us moving ahead with health care in our community,” Smith says. “The Northwestern Health…

President and CEO reflects on LOWDH 2016 highlights The Lake of the Woods District Hospital celebrated a number of achievements in 2016. One of the more notable highlights was receiving an accreditation with accommodation from Accreditation Canada.…

Celebrate the new year with Rotary There is plenty to take part in tonight as you ring in the new year. One the events that's fun for the whole family is the Kenora Rotary Club's annual New Years Eve Free Family Celebration. Lynn…

Man barricades himself inside Sioux Lookout residence A male barricaded himself inside a Sioux Lookout residence on Thursday. Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police attended a residence on Seventh Ave. to check on the well-being of a resident shortly…

Kenora casino, health care talks highlight December December has been a month of looking forward. The official schedule for Kenora's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada was announced. The four-day event is jammed-packed with events in Kenora culminating…

Major funding announcements, young offender sentencing highlight November November 2016 started off with a bang. The Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation held it's annual Fall Granting Ceremony on Nov. 2. Darlene MacGillivray, community foundation executive…

Freaky Green Beetles Christmas CD raises money for It's a Dog's Life Local music group the Freaky Green Beetles have shown their holiday spirit. Band members and teenagers Michael Beardy-Henry, Steven Wolfe and Josh Wolfe, put together a Christmas CD with profits…

Hozhizaki House funding and managed alcohol program highlight October October got off to a bad start in Kenora. Police taped off the pathway between Main Street North and Veterans Drive in Kenora, following a serious overnight assault overnight on Oct. 1. Police were…

Street party and emergency shelter move highlight September 2016 September was a big month for Q104 and KenoraOnline. The KenoraLive app launched and quickly became one of the most downloaded apps in the country. KenoraLive reached number six on the list of most…

Year in review for August Many Kenora residents lost their favourite breakfast spot in August when the kitchen at the Days Inn caught fire. Fire Chief Todd Skene described the event. "A kitchen fire at the Days Inn with heavy…