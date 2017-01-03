Drivers are reminded to be cautious

We've had our first New Year's baby in the district. Staff at the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre say they're not able to release details -- without parental consent -- but they say everybody's happy and…
A litre of gas is costing a bit more these days. Across the province, it's up 10 cents since mid-December. Ontario's new cap and trade system was expected to add just over four cents a litre to the…
One of the people happy to see snow in the forecast is Holly Schmidt. She's helping to run Dryden's ski club, and they've been waiting for Mother Nature to help them get started this season. "Yeah,…
A winter storm warning is in effect. Up to 30 centimetres of blowing snow are expected in Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows and Sioux-Narrows Nestor Falls. The storm is expected to linger through…
Kenora city councillor Sharon Smith is clear when it comes to her ambitions for 2017. “I'm looking forward to us moving ahead with health care in our community,” Smith says. “The Northwestern Health…
The Lake of the Woods District Hospital celebrated a number of achievements in 2016. One of the more notable highlights was receiving an accreditation with accommodation from Accreditation Canada.…
There is plenty to take part in tonight as you ring in the new year. One the events that's fun for the whole family is the Kenora Rotary Club's annual New Years Eve Free Family Celebration. Lynn…
A male barricaded himself inside a Sioux Lookout residence on Thursday. Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police attended a residence on Seventh Ave. to check on the well-being of a resident shortly…
December has been a month of looking forward. The official schedule for Kenora's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada was announced. The four-day event is jammed-packed with events in Kenora culminating…
November 2016 started off with a bang. The Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation held it's annual Fall Granting Ceremony on Nov. 2. Darlene MacGillivray, community foundation executive…
Local music group the Freaky Green Beetles have shown their holiday spirit. Band members and teenagers Michael Beardy-Henry, Steven Wolfe and Josh Wolfe, put together a Christmas CD with profits…
October got off to a bad start in Kenora. Police taped off the pathway between Main Street North and Veterans Drive in Kenora, following a serious overnight assault overnight on Oct. 1. Police were…
September was a big month for Q104 and KenoraOnline. The KenoraLive app launched and quickly became one of the most downloaded apps in the country. KenoraLive reached number six on the list of most…
Many Kenora residents lost their favourite breakfast spot in August when the kitchen at the Days Inn caught fire. Fire Chief Todd Skene described the event. "A kitchen fire at the Days Inn with heavy…
Kenora's Kenwood went up in flames in July. At the time fire chief Todd Skene, described the scene. “We arrived on scene with heavy smoke around the building and extensive flames showing,” he said.…