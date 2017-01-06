Drug charges laid in Kenora

Members of the OPP Kenora Street Crime Unit with the assistance of the Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau -Kenora Drug Unit and Community Drug Action Team, Treaty Three Police Service and the OPP Canine Unit have charged three people with drug related charges following an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the City of Kenora.

On Tuesday, shortly before 8 p.m., as a result of an ongoing investigation, police executed a search warrant on a residence in the Lakeside area of the City of Kenora. Two men and a woman were arrested and searched at the scene.

Upon searching the residence and subjects, police located a quantity of hydromorphone with a street value of $1,500. Police also located and seized Canadian currency, as well as other items associated with the drug trafficking trade.

As a result of this investigation, police have charged 43-year-old Derek Peterson of Kenora has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (3 counts) s. 145(3) CC He has been held in custody to appear in Kenora Court on February 16, 2017.

After their investigation, police have also charged 26-year-old Rylan Wilcox of Kenora with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Other Drugs s. 5(2) (CDSA).

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Other Drugs s. 4(1) (CDSA).

He is to appear in Kenora Court on February 16, 2017 to answer to the charges.

Officers have also laid charges against 35-year-old Charlene Leonard of Kenora with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Other Drugs s. 5(2) (CDSA).

She is to appear in Kenora Court on February 16, 2017 to answer to the charges

For more information:



Drug charges laid in Washagamis Bay

Six charged in Kenora drug bust