Drug charges laid in Washagamis Bay

A 41-year-old male found suffering from weather conditions in a wooded area of Washagamis Bay is facing drug charges.

The Treaty Three Police Service located the male yesterday. He was allegedly found with crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of approximately $5,600.

Following a medical assessment at Lake of the Woods District Hospital, the male was taken into police custody and is now facing a series of charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and failing to comply with his recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in Kenora court today.