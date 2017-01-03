Water main break in downtown Kenora Operations staff didn't have much of a day off yesterday. They got called in to fix a broken water main at the intersection of First and Matheson in downtown Kenora. Fortunately, service was…

Dryden Cloverbelt Local Food Co-Op pick up rescheduled Residents in Dryden hoping to pick up their Cloverbelt Local Food Co-Op purchases today will have to wait a little bit. Pick ups have been pushed back until Thursday at the Dryden Agricultural Centre…

Anglers, hunters should check their Outdoors Card If you're planning to fish or hunt in Ontario this year, be sure your Outdoors Card is up to date. The Outdoors Card is valid for three calendar years from the date of issue. If your card expired at…

Health care, rebuilding the economy priorities for Nault in 2017 Kenora MP Bob Nault is visiting constituents in the riding. He says he's looking forward to tackling two important issues in the new year. "Well, I think the biggest unfinished issue for us is health…

New Year's baby arrives in Sioux Lookout We've had our first New Year's baby in the district. Staff at the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre say they're not able to release details -- without parental consent -- but they say everybody's happy and…

Costs more to fill up in the new year A litre of gas is costing a bit more these days. Across the province, it's up 10 cents since mid-December. Ontario's new cap and trade system was expected to add just over four cents a litre to the…

Dryden skiers anxious for snow One of the people happy to see snow in the forecast is Holly Schmidt. She's helping to run Dryden's ski club, and they've been waiting for Mother Nature to help them get started this season. "Yeah,…

Winter storm warning update A winter storm warning is in effect. Up to 30 centimetres of blowing snow are expected in Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows and Sioux-Narrows Nestor Falls. The storm is expected to linger through…

Kenora city councillor eager to address health care issues in 2017 Kenora city councillor Sharon Smith is clear when it comes to her ambitions for 2017. “I'm looking forward to us moving ahead with health care in our community,” Smith says. “The Northwestern Health…

President and CEO reflects on LOWDH 2016 highlights The Lake of the Woods District Hospital celebrated a number of achievements in 2016. One of the more notable highlights was receiving an accreditation with accommodation from Accreditation Canada.…

Celebrate the new year with Rotary There is plenty to take part in tonight as you ring in the new year. One the events that's fun for the whole family is the Kenora Rotary Club's annual New Years Eve Free Family Celebration. Lynn…

Man barricades himself inside Sioux Lookout residence A male barricaded himself inside a Sioux Lookout residence on Thursday. Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police attended a residence on Seventh Ave. to check on the well-being of a resident shortly…

Kenora casino, health care talks highlight December December has been a month of looking forward. The official schedule for Kenora's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada was announced. The four-day event is jammed-packed with events in Kenora culminating…

Major funding announcements, young offender sentencing highlight November November 2016 started off with a bang. The Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation held it's annual Fall Granting Ceremony on Nov. 2. Darlene MacGillivray, community foundation executive…