Dryden firefighters hope for relief, after busy 2016

Ryan Murrell is the new deputy fire chief for the City of Dryden. In a recent interview, he talked about a busy year for the service.

"We saw the most calls we've ever had," he said.

Murrell succeeded Cam McMillan in October. With the new budget, Murrell's hoping to see some new equipment, as well as some new faces join the service.

The new deputy chief also took a moment during the interview to offer some winter safety tips.

"Typically what we see is a lot of people don't take the time to get their heating system maintained. We'd like to see that happen more often," he said.

Murrell takes the place of Cam McMillan, who had served the community for 30 years. Murrell had served as a volunteer captain for 13 years, before the promotion.

