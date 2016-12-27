Dryden firefighters respond to Duke Street

It didn't take long. Bystanders could see the smoke coming from the area near the aboriginal housing units in Dryden. Gabriel Selizardo works at the nearby Safeway, and he describes the scene.

"Yeah, it seems to be put out now. There's a couple of fire trucks there still, but they seem to have it under control," he said.

Smoke was reported from a vehicle around 4:30 p.m., and the fire was contained and put out within about 20 minutes.

