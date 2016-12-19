Dryden mayor optimistic about financial picture

Mayor Greg Wilson says Dryden's on the right track, but he notes they're not quite out of the woods just yet.

"When we look at the next couple of years, we are going to see an increase in our debt repayment schedule, but we have been preparing for it," he said.

Tonight's council agenda includes a review of the fire department bylaw, an agreement with domtar and support for bringing over a syrian refugee family.

The agenda will also include:

- a proposal for forming a committee that would include police, conservation officers and the public. Their goal would be to develop a deer management policy,

- the creation of reserve funds for water and waste water services,

- as well as the appointment of an integrity commissioner.

