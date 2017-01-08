Dryden Rotarians help with Christmas tree harvest

Dryden Rotarians are resting today. They helped pick up about 60 trees in the community yesterday.

Roger Gould helped with the project, and he says the old trees were taken to the landfill, where they were added to a brush pile. Then trees will be chipped up, and the material added to compost, Gould added.

He noted any donations they received will go back into the service club's projects for the community.

