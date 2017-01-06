Dryden Rotary offers Christmas tree disposal

The Dryden Rotary Club is once again offering to pick up and dispose of Christmas trees. Roger Gould says they'll be picking up the trees tomorrow.

"We'll be starting at 9 o'clock in the morning, and we usually finish off around 11o'clock and 11:30 that morning. If anyone actually does have a Christmas tree they need picked up they can give me a call. My number is (807)220-0559," he said.

Gould says the service is free, but they will gladly accept donations for the service. All donations go back into the Dryden community.