Dryden's draft budget holds the line on taxes

Kroppy Cup pond hockey starts to take shape The bitter wind chill didn't stop ice-making crews in Kenora. While the mercury dropped below - 30 C over the weekend, Dean Caron says plow trucks and snowblowers got to work. Still, he emphasized,…

Fatal accident claims Shoal Lake member A 38-year-old Shoal Lake 39 member has been identified as the deceased from this morning's collision on the Trans-Canada. Emergency crews attended a fatal multi-vehicle collision this morning on the…

Stay North reports success in keeping grads close It's off to a good start. Stay North is helping college grads in Northern Ontario find work in the North. "We're really receiving a lot of feedback, positive feedback," said Alex Rogerson. She noted…

KCDSB, Eikre excited for return of classes Count Phyllis Eikre, director of education for the Kenora Catholic District School Board, among those excited for the return of students to classes today. Eikre discussed the school board's approach…

Feds remain bullish after softwood ruling Softwood lumber exporters are watching closely. Companies may have to prepare for new duties, after a preliminary ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission. Media reports say the Canadian…

Counselling ordered after Redditt man brings pellet gun downtown Firearms and their replicas -- such as the ones above -- are hard to tell apart, especially from a distance. Police are reminding residents to be extra careful when carrying replicas. Officers say…

Dryden Rotarians help with Christmas tree harvest Dryden Rotarians are resting today. They helped pick up about 60 trees in the community yesterday. Roger Gould helped with the project, and he says the old trees were taken to the landfill, where…

Frosty weather doesn't discourage St. Louis supporters Bottles of all shapes and sizes are being counted. Michelle Bouchard was helping out with a bottle drive in Kenora yesterday. The proceeds will help the parent council at St. Louis School in…

MPP, Kenora hospital officials meet Lake of the Woods District Hospital officials had a chance to speak with Kenora-Rainy River MPP Sarah Campbell last month. Mark Balcaen, hospital president and CEO, elaborated on some of the things…

Tips on how to dress for cold weather If you're going to be outdoors over the weekend -- ice fishing, snowmobiling, shoveling -- then Steve Strachan of the Hardwear Company has some suggestions on how to dress for the cold weather. "It's…

Many ways to prevent slips, falls Slips and falls are the leading cause of hospitalization in the area. Sharissa Brough at McMunn and Yates in Keewatin talks about ways to help keep your steps and sidewalk safe. "Well, we have…

Drug charges laid in Kenora Members of the OPP Kenora Street Crime Unit with the assistance of the Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau -Kenora Drug Unit and Community Drug Action Team, Treaty Three Police Service and the OPP…

Meno-Ya-Win welcomes Declan Chisel-Dooley Declan Chisel-Dooley is this year's New Year's baby in Sioux Lookout. He was born at 4:33 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces. He's the son of Catriona Dooley and Harold Chisel, as…

Kenora's hospital board elects new chair and vice-chair The Lake of the Woods District Hospital Board has elected a new chair and vice-chair. Joan Reid was acclaimed as madame chair at the board's monthly meeting last night. Dean Carrie was acclaimed as…