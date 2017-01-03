Dryden skiers anxious for snow

One of the people happy to see snow in the forecast is Holly Schmidt. She's helping to run Dryden's ski club, and they've been waiting for Mother Nature to help them get started this season.

"Yeah, the conditions are coming along for sure. We're just waiting for some more snow," she said. "We're hoping for that big storm that's coming."

As they've been waiting, the winds have blown some of the natural snow from the hilltop towards the bottom. However, the volunteers are hoping the latest snowfall will help redress some of the conditions.

Last month's gear sale went well, and Schmidt says new gear for rentals is expected to arrive shortly. She adds memberships have sold well, with about 200 members this year.

For more information:

Dryden Ski Club