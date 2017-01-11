Dryden youth group gets a helping hand

The RBC Foundation recently presented Dryden's Maureen Sullivan with $10,000 to support Youth Group sessions.

Sullivan works as a counsellor with Mental Health and Addiction Services at the Dryden Regional Health Centre and spends 1.5 days a week with teens and youth at the Dryden High School.

She successfully advocated and implemented youth group sessions held weekly at the Dryden High School. Working together with a core group of 12 students, and with the support of community partners she has facilitated group sessions for up to 20 students at a time providing counselling, education and support on positive steps to well-being, building self-esteem and helpful relationships, anger management and developing personal skills for mindfulness.