Elf commando training, reindeer food all part of family fun night at Keewatin Public School

It's all about stealth and agility. The Elf Commando Training Centre was at Keewatin Public School last night, as part of family fun night.
Training officer Jacob Jeswiet -- who also went by his elf name of Sgt. Sugarplum -- talked about the course.
"They prepare by jumping off a mat, to show they can exit the sleigh safely. Then they jump from footprint to footprint, so they don't leave a trail," he said.
If you're not sure Santa will find his way to your house, Diane Flynn offered a suggestion for apprehensive visitors.
"They're able to make reindeer food, and they can sprinkle it on their walkway -- or snowy lawn -- on Christmas Eve," she said.
Other activities at the event included cookie decorating.
