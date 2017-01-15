Emergency crews respond to Wabigoon house fire

Traffic stop leads to drug charges and $30,000 seized Drug charges were laid and $30,000 seized during a traffic stop in Machin Township late last week. Dryden Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic offence just past noon on Jan. 13.…

Space at Lillian Berg Public School may be used for community hub The Machin Municipal Office may be moving. Mayor Drew Myers says it's still in the extremely early stages, but they may be moving the office to utilize space at Lillian Berg School. "We have our…

Beaver Brae bringing in new circus skills academy The circus is coming to Beaver Brae. Grade 7 and 8 students will be able to take an eight-week academy learning circus skills starting next month. The Skilled Entertainers Academy features four…

SMB class connects with Community Foundation Madame Angie Shura's Grade 3 class at SMB got a lesson in caring and sharing today. The class welcomed Darlene MacGillvray, executive Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation, to discuss the…

Council defers decision to rename McQuillan St. to Kroppy's Lane Kenora City Council has deferred the decision to rename McQuillan Street to Kroppy's Lane. Council wants to ensure it is done in a manner that honours Len Kropioski, his family and also respects the…

KPDSB is optimistic 2017 will be another great year It'll be hard to top 2016, it was a great year for the Keewatin Patricia District School board. From the success of the Hockey Academy to renovations and expansions at many of the schools. Director…

Grassy Narrows chief not convinced cleanup is coming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated earlier this week that the government is committed to dealing with the mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows 'once and for all.' Grassy Narrows chief Simon…

Kenora Chiefs Advisory gets $1.3 million for poverty reduction program The Kenora Chiefs Advisory is helping in the fight to end poverty. The organization is receiving $1.3 million from the province for its Life Skills program. Chief Lorraine Cobiness, KCA president,…

Kenora council concerned about commercial taxbase Kenora city council has reached an agreement with the old Zellers owners. The settlement is worth just under $592,840.16, and it will be covered by reserves the city had put aside. The dispute…

Zoning application for shelter just first step, mayor There's a sigh of relief. Kenora council approved a zoning application yesterday. It will allow the city's emergency shelter to remain in the Northwestern Health Unit. After the vote, Mayor Dave…

Museum looking for help sharing Kenora's hockey history The Lake of the Woods Museum is brushing up on its hockey history ahead of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. The museum is looking for any artifacts, documents, photos, posters, or anything that tells…

Emergency crews respond to Wabigoon house fire The Dryden Fire Service has been called to assist the Wabigoon Fire Department with a house fire near Primrose Lane in Wabigoon.Significant smoke can be seen coming from the home. No injuries have…

Nault and foreign affairs committee headed overseas Kenora MP Bob Nault is travelling on a 12-day mission overseas as chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development. Nault and the committee are visiting Ukraine,…

Hydro One outage planned for Kenora There is power outage planned for Hydro One customers in Kenora on Thursday morning. The outage is for scheduled matinence, and will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The outage will not…