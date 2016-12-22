Emergency management committee appointed in Kenora

An Emergency Management Program Committee for Kenora was appointed this week.

Todd Skene, Kenora Fire Chief, will lead the eight-member committee, whose task is to create and maintain an emergency management program according to requirements of Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

The program is comprised of five main components – mitigation, prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

Mayor Dave Canfield, Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, and Kenora OPP detatchment inspector Pall Van Belleghem are also members of the committee.