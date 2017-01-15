Environmental group reports second source of mercury

Volunteers with an environmental group are saying they've found a second source of mercury contamination.

The Canadian Press is reporting the findings of Earthroots. The volunteers say they took soil samples near the Wabigoon River, which may explain why contamination in the river system isn't subsiding.

An agreement was reached 30 years ago, which offered compensation for members of Grassy Narrows First Nation and Whitedog.

The province reached an agreement with Grassy Narrows last summer for studies, which could lay the groundwork for cleanup efforts on the Wabigoon and English River systems.

