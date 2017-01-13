Environmental science fair at Beaver Brae

There's much to be learned in the atrium at Beaver Brae this week.

The Grade 11 environmental science class is displaying their culminating projects for the semester.

Teacher Nancy Wagner explained the purpose behind each project.

“The students did research throughout the semester on an environmental issue they were wanting to learn more about,” Wagenaar said. “The purpose of the activity was to then share that with the rest of the class and the rest of the school, as well as anyone else who wants to come in and take a look. So we've had a lot of community members and people here in the evening kind of wandering through.”

Wagenaar noted the layout of the project is to describe what the environmental issue is, and discuss the possible solutions or recommendations.

Student Christina Cann did her project on orcas being held in captivity.

“Their fins are usually pointed straight up, but when they're in captivity their fins are curved which is a sign of stress,” Cann said. “They keep orcas in really small tanks, considering an orca is use to the ocean then they get kept in tanks that are pretty close to us being in a bathtub. The only time they're out is when they're doing shows, and those are still tiny tanks compared to what they're used to.”

There are roughly 20 projects being displayed from Monday until today.

There is also a draw to win environmentally friendly pencils and water bottles, as well as T-shirts.