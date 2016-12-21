Evergreen Public School feasts on turkey

Christmas isn't complete without a turkey dinner.

Students at Evergreen Public School are already ahead of the curve having had a turkey feast yesterday.

Principal Shannon Bailey touched on why the meal was so enjoyable.

“We know not everybody has a turkey dinner. It's maybe not their tradition or what they can manage at Christmas time,” Bailey said. “So this gives us an opportunity to take a Christmas tradition and allow all of our students to take part.”

The Northwestern Health Unit provided some funding for the 200 Evergreen students to have a healthy lunch.

The school did its part with classes signing up for different roles like making the centre pieces, setting the tables, and decorating, while staff and breakfast coordinators cooked the meal.