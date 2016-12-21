  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Christmas isn't complete without a turkey dinner.

Students at Evergreen Public School are already ahead of the curve having had a turkey feast yesterday.

Principal Shannon Bailey touched on why the meal was so enjoyable.

“We know not everybody has a turkey dinner. It's maybe not their tradition or what they can manage at Christmas time,” Bailey said. “So this gives us an opportunity to take a Christmas tradition and allow all of our students to take part.”

The Northwestern Health Unit provided some funding for the 200 Evergreen students to have a healthy lunch.

The school did its part with classes signing up for different roles like making the centre pieces, setting the tables, and decorating, while staff and breakfast coordinators cooked the meal.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
http://kenoraonline.com/local/evergreen-public-school-feasts-on-turkey#sigProId6e807a1ee0

More Local News

All-Nations Hospital 'a must' but won't happen overnight, Canfield

An All-Nations Hospital could help fix some of the mounting health care concerns in the area. Municipal leaders and the Kenora District Services Board were welcomed by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory for…

Frank Bastone acclaimed as chair of KCDSB

Frank Bastone will once again lead the Kenora Catholic District School Board for the upcoming year. Bastone was acclaimed as chair of the board for 2017 at the KCDSB's final meeting of the year this…

Diane Schwartz-Williams in as new LOWDPOA executive director

There's a new face heading the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association. Diane Schwartz-Williams has been named the new executive director for the LOWDPOA. “I'm very excited, pleased.”…

Longest Night of the Year at Knox United

Tonight marks the Longest Night of the Year, and Kenora's Knox United church is inviting you to spend it with them. Listen to the Kenora Flute Ensemble, light candles and open your hearts to comfort…

Emergency management committee appointed in Kenora

An Emergency Management Program Committee for Kenora was appointed this week. Todd Skene, Kenora Fire Chief, will lead the eight-member committee, whose task is to create and maintain an emergency…

Survey gives three choices for new Sioux Lookout high school name

Three potential names have emerged for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary…

Evergreen Public School feasts on turkey

Christmas isn't complete without a turkey dinner. Students at Evergreen Public School are already ahead of the curve having had a turkey feast yesterday. Principal Shannon Bailey touched on why the…

Winter officially begins

The winter solstice is today, which means its officially the first day of winter. The days start getting longer this week. It's also the shortest day of the year. According to Environment Canada,…

Kenora council recognizes Nel Wicher

It's overdue. During yesterday's council meeting, Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield took a moment to recognize Nel Wicher for her contribution to the community. After the short presentation, Wicher talked…

Kenora proves it's age-friendly

Nobody should be left out over the holidays. The Kenora Age-Friendly Committee has teamed up with a handful of community organizations to give out more than 120 Christmas gift bags to isolated…

Traffic stop near Ignace leads to drug charges

A pair from Calgary is facing drugs charges following a traffic stop in Skey Township approximately two kilometres east of Ignace. Ignace Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle shortly before…

Family, friends offer support for Jenna Doran-Mandamin

Friends and family are collecting funds to help Jenna Doran-Mandamin. The Kenora teen is set for heart surgery in Toronto. Her mother, Crystal Doran, offers an update. "When Jenna was four-years-old,…

One lane open at junction of highways 17, 72

Police are working with emergency crews to clear away a tractor-trailer unit. It's stuck at the junction of Hwy. 17 and Hwy. 72, just east of Dryden. The OPP didn't give an estimate for the removal…

Kenora Legion installs 2017 officers

The Royal Canadian Legion Kenora Branch 12 installed its officers for 2017 last night. Jerry Lava will once again serve as president, with Sylvia Kinger as the first vice-president and Jason Lava…

Elf commando training, reindeer food all part of family fun night at Keewatin Public School

Cassandra Gate, 8, decorates her cookie for Christmas.It's all about stealth and agility. The Elf Commando Training Centre was at Keewatin Public School last night, as part of family fun night.…

Vehicle hits home in Whitedog

Serious injuries were sustained by the passenger in a vehicle that collided into a home in Wabaseemoong Independent Nations (Whitedog) on December 4. The Dodge Ram clipped the side of the house…

KPDSB in the black for 2015-16

The Keewation-Patricia School Board reported two surpluses in its 2015-16 financial statements. Kathleen O'Flaherty is the assistant superintendent of business, and she explains the numbers. “There…

Social media contest for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada

Kenora’s Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada organizing committee wants to hear from you. The committee is encouraging people to take a picture and post it on Facebook or Instagram with a comment about…

Allow for extra time when calling a cab

The holidays are a busy time, especially for local cab companies. Eric Lovas is the office manager for Co-Ot Taxi in Kenora, and he offers some advice on the best way to flag down a cab at this time…

St. Louis School play teaches true meaning of Christmas

The tradition continues. All 170 students at St. Louis School will have a hand in this year's Christmas play at the school, which has been a tradition for more than 30 years. The school completed its…

KenoraOnline.com is Kenora's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Preschool Story Time

21 December 2016 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





Sioux Lookout Book Club

21 December 2016 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





TED Talks @ the Library

22 December 2016 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





More Local News

'Olivia' leads top baby names list in Ontario once again

Wintry weather to ease

All nations hospital on the agenda in Kenora

Dryden mayor optimistic about financial picture

Treaty Three police remind drivers about safety, after accident

Snow sculptors to illustrate hockey history

Snow makers, groomers brave the elements

Roof replacement to help icemaker at Keewatin Curling Club

Landmark agreement for First Nation schools in Manitoba

Overflow crowds for Matiowski Market

Toys & Toonies helps women's shelters

Kenora teams to be featured during Hockey Night in Canada

St. Louis School spreads holiday spirit

Assessment tool for mental health 'gold standard,' CEO

Corrections minister resigns

Skiers will have to wait a bit longer...

Snowmobilers prepared for six-hour wait to be rescued, RCMP

Watch out for wind chill

DIHCO trying to improve local health care system

Ice anglers eager to get out

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Preschool Story Time

21 December 2016 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





Sioux Lookout Book Club

21 December 2016 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





TED Talks @ the Library

22 December 2016 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





Video Game Club Grade 3-6

22 December 2016 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Sioux Lookout Public Library, Sioux Lookout





18th Annual Festival of Lights

24 December 2016 1:00 pm

Lake of the Woods Cemetery





Login