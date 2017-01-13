There is an extreme cold warning in effect for northwestern Ontario. A bitterly cold arctic air mass has arrived over Northern Ontario.

Wind chill values of near minus 40 are expected in most areas this morning. The extreme cold will moderate slowly this afternoon as temperatures rise.

Residents are reminded to watch for cold related symptoms and complaints which include shortness of breath, colour change of finger and toes, numbness and tickling sensation in extremities. If you experience these symptoms when exposed to the cold, move indoors and begin warming.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

