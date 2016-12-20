Family, friends offer support for Jenna Doran-Mandamin

Friends and family are collecting funds to help Jenna Doran-Mandamin. The Kenora teen is set for heart surgery in Toronto. Her mother, Crystal Doran, offers an update.

"When Jenna was four-years-old, she was born with a hole in her heart. She had that fixed in Edmonton, and now she's 13, and she has to have the same thing done," Doran said.

The procedure will close the hole in her heart, and it will help restore energy for the teen.

"She loves her sports. She likes doing stuff like that, but right now she can't," added Doran.

Jenna Doran-Mandamin's a Grade 7 student at Beaver Brae. After the operation, doctors are hoping she can get back to the sports she enjoys, such as track or baseball.

"She has her days. She gets tired. She has to rest. She doesn't play exactly as she used to, but she gets there. She's a tough kid," says her mother.

Funds are being collected at the Sunset Husky, along with the East End Cafe and McMunn and Yates. A Go-Fund Me page has also been set up.

"We've got a lot of help," added family friend and co-worker Bonnie Jonassen.

The Variety Children's Heart Centre in Winnipeg is helping to pick up airfare and hotel stays, but there will still be some out-of-pocket expenses for such things as meals.

For more information:

gofundme - Jenna Doran-Mandamin