Fatal accident claims Shoal Lake member

A 38-year-old Shoal Lake 39 member has been identified as the deceased from this morning's collision on the Trans-Canada.

Emergency crews attended a fatal multi-vehicle collision this morning on the Trans-Canada near Ste. Anne.

Ste. Anne fire chief John Desrochers says the call came in around 6 a.m., involving a semi and two other vehicles.

"There was one fatality. We aren't sure of the details, but a traffic analyst is working on it," Desrochers said.

Desrochers added the westbound lanes of Hwy. 1 were closed until about 10 a.m., and traffic was detoured through the Town of Ste. Anne.

This morning, at approximately 6:10 a.m., Steinbach RCMP were called to a fatal collision on Hwy. 1, approximately three kilometres east of Highway 12.

According to the RCMP, a 42-year-old female driver of a pickup truck was pulling a trailer with a boat. She was heading eastbound on Hwy. 1, when she stopped to assist a man, whose vehicle was stuck in the northbound ditch.

The statement from the RCMP says most of the pickup truck and trailer was blocking the driving lane. A 38-year-old man driving the stuck vehicle approached her passenger-side window to speak with her.

Officers said their early investigation has revealed an eastbound semi-truck, with dual trailers, tried to take evasive action and avoid hitting the pickup truck by steering to the shoulder of the road. However, the semi struck the rear of the pickup truck, as well as the man, who was standing beside the pickup. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The female driver of the pickup from the RM of Ste Anne, the 70-year-old male driver of the semi-truck from Quebec, as well as his 38-year-old male passenger were not injured in the collision.

A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal crash investigative team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The name of the deceased has not been released.