Feds remain bullish after softwood ruling

Softwood lumber exporters are watching closely. Companies may have to prepare for new duties, after a preliminary ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Media reports say the Canadian industry could face a slowdown, due to added production costs and increases in prices in American markets, as a result of last week's ruling.

The last softwood lumber agreement expired in October 2015. While negotiators of the last agreement allowed a year, for a cooling off period and new talks to reach resolution. However, a new deal hasn't yet been reached.

According to the American trade commission's numbers, Canadian exporters account for just under $4.7 billion in exports to the U.S., which is just over one-third of the estimated value of $16 billion for the American softwood lumber market.

"About half of total Canadian lumber production is shipped to the U.S. market, now accounting for approximately one third of U.S. total consumption," it says on the web site for the U.S. Lumber Coalition. "Left unchecked, Canadian trade practices would yield ever increasing market share for Canadian product  displacing U.S. producers, workers, and landowners, or even allowing Canadian mills to take over U.S. assets."

In order to reach a new deal, there are reports the Americans want to see the Canadian share of the market capped at 25 per cent of their market.

Along with pursuing talks, Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland is also said to be considering a return to the World Trade Organization. Freeland has note the Canadians have yet to lose a case in litigation.

According to the U.S. International Trade Commission, they've launched investigations into Canadian pricing and after renewed complaints of subsidies for exporters. The complaints stem from the harvesting on Crown land, even though Canadian exporters say they pay market value for their wood.

The American trade commission's next step is to present their views before the U.S. Department of Commerce January 17.

This is just three days before president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration January 20. During the campaign, Trump said he would revisit NAFTA, and analysts are worried about protectionist policies for American markets.

For more information:

U.S. International Trade Commission

U.S. Lumber Coalition

Global Affairs Canada - Softwood lumber

Chrystia Freeland - Bio

KenoraOnline - Production starts at Kenora's sawmill

KenoraOnline - Sawmill's second shift focused on production, union