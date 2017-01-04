  • Print
Forget me not. That's the message displayed on an Alzheimer's Society flag flying above Kenora City Hall this month.

January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Mack Hall, marketing and events coordinator, discussed the motivation behind the initiative.

“We'd like to end the stigma around Alzheimer's and what better way than have a whole month dedicated to it?” Hall said. “We feel like it doesn't get talked about a whole lot and it could be talked about more. So we like to focus on January and the whole month to get out in the community.”

Mayor Dave Canfield and staff from the Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River Districts braved the snow yesterday to take a picture with the flag before it was raised.

Alzheimer's Awareness Month includes public education sessions and the Alzheimer Society's big coffee break challenge among local businesses.

For additional information or to get involved, contact the Alzheimer Society directly at (807) 468-1516.

Sledge hockey demo part of next month's celebration

Casey Pykka thought it was important. She's helping to introduce sledge hockey to Kenora for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. "I have two parents with disabilities, that are in wheelchairs. So, it…

Flag raising signifies start of Alzheimer's Awareness month

Forget me not. That's the message displayed on an Alzheimer's Society flag flying above Kenora City Hall this month. January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Mack Hall, marketing and events…

Ice anglers take advantage of mild weather

Sled operator John Sweeney is all smiles. He spent part of yesterday afternoon trying out trails in the Kenora area, after all the fresh powder. "Aw, it's awesome. I've just started, but so far it…

Forecast calls for wind chill

It could take a while. Residents of the district can expect to see a fair number of plow trucks still on the road today. Mark Schuster of Environment offered an update on conditions late yesterday.…

City offers update on snow removal

Due to the extended snowfall, operations staff in Kenora will have to replow some areas of the city. Crews began at 3 a.m. this morning, when they had 5.5 cm of snow on the ground. By 7:30 a.m., the…

Trans-Canada reopened between Dryden and Ignace

Highway 17 between Dryden and Ignace was reopened just before 2:30 p.m. The highway was originally closed by Ontario Provincial Police due to deteriorating weather conditions at around 12:30 p.m.…

Get your shovels out!

Many people were out shovelling this morning. Jake Ficek was one of the unlucky northerners out cleaning up after mother nature. He took a break at 9:30 a.m. to talk about the snow. "It's the worst…

Drug charges laid in Washagamis Bay

A 41-year-old male found suffering from weather conditions in a wooded area of Washagamis Bay is facing drug charges. The Treaty Three Police Service located the male yesterday. He was allegedly…

Drivers are reminded to be cautious

Drivers should expect delays today. A transport truck has spun out on Railway street in Kenora between the Wholesale Club and the Car Wash, blocking the road. Hwy 11 near Hammond Road, approx. 10…

Winter storm warning has been downgraded

The winter storm warning has been downgraded to a snow fall warning for northwestern Ontario. A total snowfall amount of about 15 cm is expected. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mark Schuster…

Snowstorm to make it tough on drivers, pedestrians

The first significant snowstorm of 2017 has hit, and a snowfallwarning is in effect for northwestern Ontario. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 centimetres is expected before it tapers off tonight.…

Water main break in downtown Kenora

Operations staff didn't have much of a day off yesterday. They got called in to fix a broken water main at the intersection of First and Matheson in downtown Kenora. Fortunately, service was…

Dryden Cloverbelt Local Food Co-Op pick up rescheduled

Residents in Dryden hoping to pick up their Cloverbelt Local Food Co-Op purchases today will have to wait a little bit. Pick ups have been pushed back until Thursday at the Dryden Agricultural Centre…

Anglers, hunters should check their Outdoors Card

If you're planning to fish or hunt in Ontario this year, be sure your Outdoors Card is up to date. The Outdoors Card is valid for three calendar years from the date of issue. If your card expired at…

Health care, rebuilding the economy priorities for Nault in 2017

Kenora MP Bob Nault is visiting constituents in the riding. He says he's looking forward to tackling two important issues in the new year. "Well, I think the biggest unfinished issue for us is health…

New Year's baby arrives in Sioux Lookout

We've had our first New Year's baby in the district. Staff at the Meno-Ya-Win Health Centre say they're not able to release details -- without parental consent -- but they say everybody's happy and…

Costs more to fill up in the new year

A litre of gas is costing a bit more these days. Across the province, it's up 10 cents since mid-December. Ontario's new cap and trade system was expected to add just over four cents a litre to the…

Dryden skiers anxious for snow

One of the people happy to see snow in the forecast is Holly Schmidt. She's helping to run Dryden's ski club, and they've been waiting for Mother Nature to help them get started this season. "Yeah,…

Winter storm warning update

A winter storm warning is in effect. Up to 30 centimetres of blowing snow are expected in Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows and Sioux-Narrows Nestor Falls. The storm is expected to linger through…

Kenora city councillor eager to address health care issues in 2017

Kenora city councillor Sharon Smith is clear when it comes to her ambitions for 2017. “I'm looking forward to us moving ahead with health care in our community,” Smith says. “The Northwestern Health…

Upcoming Events

Awesome Adventures Camp

02 January 2017 3:45 pm - 06 January 2017 9:45 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Thistles AAA Midget Hockey

04 January 2017 7:30 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Dryden Ice Dogs

04 January 2017 7:30 pm

Dryden Memorial Arena





President and CEO reflects on LOWDH 2016 highlights

Celebrate the new year with Rotary

Man barricades himself inside Sioux Lookout residence

Kenora casino, health care talks highlight December

Major funding announcements, young offender sentencing highlight November

Freaky Green Beetles Christmas CD raises money for It's a Dog's Life

Hozhizaki House funding and managed alcohol program highlight October

Street party and emergency shelter move highlight September 2016

Year in review for August

Year in review for July

Year in review for June

Year in review for May

Rocks size of a 'dinner-plate' causing damage on highways, MPP

Dryden firefighters hope for relief, after busy 2016

Kenora councillor Rory McMillan upbeat after 2016

Sawmill restart, refugees highlights from February 2016

Dryden firefighters respond to Duke Street

Snowmachine lost at Thunder Lake

OPP investigating death in Kenora's North End

Storm leaves behind blanket of white

