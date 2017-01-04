Flag raising signifies start of Alzheimer's Awareness month

Forget me not. That's the message displayed on an Alzheimer's Society flag flying above Kenora City Hall this month.

January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Mack Hall, marketing and events coordinator, discussed the motivation behind the initiative.

“We'd like to end the stigma around Alzheimer's and what better way than have a whole month dedicated to it?” Hall said. “We feel like it doesn't get talked about a whole lot and it could be talked about more. So we like to focus on January and the whole month to get out in the community.”

Mayor Dave Canfield and staff from the Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River Districts braved the snow yesterday to take a picture with the flag before it was raised.

Alzheimer's Awareness Month includes public education sessions and the Alzheimer Society's big coffee break challenge among local businesses.

For additional information or to get involved, contact the Alzheimer Society directly at (807) 468-1516.

