Forecast calls for wind chill

Residents of the district can expect to see a fair number of plow trucks still on the road today. Mark Schuster of Environment offered an update on conditions late yesterday.

He estimated the area got 15 to 20 cm, with the Kenora airport getting the most at about 21 cm, as of late afternoon Tuesday.

"The normal high for this time of year is about -13, and it looks like as we head through this work week, we're going to be struggling to reach -20s, flirting with the -30 mark with wind chill values anywhere from -35 to - 40," said Schuster.

Heading into the weekend, Schuster adds snowmobilers, skiers and ice anglers should dress for clear, cold weather.

