Forecasters warn of winter storm

Mounties still investigating fatal snowmobile collision When a 21-year-old male did not return home by snowmobile, after leaving a residence in Ile Des Chenes Monday night, his family members went looking for him. The male was headed for home at…

All-Nations Hospital 'a must' but won't happen overnight, Canfield An All-Nations Hospital could help fix some of the mounting health care concerns in the area. Municipal leaders and the Kenora District Services Board were welcomed by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory for…

Frank Bastone acclaimed as chair of KCDSB Frank Bastone will once again lead the Kenora Catholic District School Board for the upcoming year. Bastone was acclaimed as chair of the board for 2017 at the KCDSB's final meeting of the year this…

Diane Schwartz-Williams in as new LOWDPOA executive director There's a new face heading the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association. Diane Schwartz-Williams has been named the new executive director for the association. “I'm very excited,…

Longest Night of the Year at Knox United Tonight marks the Longest Night of the Year, and Kenora's Knox United Church is inviting you to spend it with them. Listen to the Kenora Flute Ensemble, light candles and open your hearts to comfort…

Emergency management committee appointed in Kenora An Emergency Management Program Committee for Kenora was appointed this week. Todd Skene, Kenora Fire Chief, will lead the eight-member committee, whose task is to create and maintain an emergency…

Survey gives three choices for new Sioux Lookout high school name Three potential names have emerged for the new high school in Sioux Lookout. The names include Sioux Lookout True North High School, Points North District High School, or Lac Seul District Secondary…

Evergreen Public School feasts on turkey Christmas isn't complete without a turkey dinner. Students at Evergreen Public School are already ahead of the curve having had a turkey feast yesterday. Principal Shannon Bailey touched on why the…

Winter officially begins The winter solstice is today, which means its officially the first day of winter. The days start getting longer this week. It's also the shortest day of the year. According to Environment Canada,…

Kenora council recognizes Nel Wicher It's overdue. During yesterday's council meeting, Kenora Mayor Dave Canfield took a moment to recognize Nel Wicher for her contribution to the community. After the short presentation, Wicher talked…

Kenora proves it's age-friendly Nobody should be left out over the holidays. The Kenora Age-Friendly Committee has teamed up with a handful of community organizations to give out more than 120 Christmas gift bags to isolated…

Traffic stop near Ignace leads to drug charges A pair from Calgary is facing drugs charges following a traffic stop in Skey Township approximately two kilometres east of Ignace. Ignace Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle shortly before…

Family, friends offer support for Jenna Doran-Mandamin Friends and family are collecting funds to help Jenna Doran-Mandamin. The Kenora teen is set for heart surgery in Toronto. Her mother, Crystal Doran, offers an update. "When Jenna was four-years-old,…

One lane open at junction of highways 17, 72 Police are working with emergency crews to clear away a tractor-trailer unit. It's stuck at the junction of Hwy. 17 and Hwy. 72, just east of Dryden. The OPP didn't give an estimate for the removal…