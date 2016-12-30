Freaky Green Beetles Christmas CD raises money for It's a Dog's Life

Local music group the Freaky Green Beetles have shown their holiday spirit.

Band members and teenagers Michael Beardy-Henry, Steven Wolfe and Josh Wolfe, put together a Christmas CD with profits going towards It's a Dog's Life.

In total, the band sold enough $10 albums to raise $1,450 for the local dog fostering network.

Chris Madison, of It's a Dog's Life, reacted to the donation.

“I'm totally amazed,” Madison said. “I'm very touched. The community supported this initiative of theirs and it's going to go a long way towards helping pay for some of the dogs in our care and some new ones coming in, which there always seems to be.”

The album was released on Dec. 1 and consists of six songs. Each song has a different feel to it, whether it be rock, country or Spanish. Two songs also feature female guest singers.

Beardy-Henry addressed working on the project.

“It feels very good. Christmas time is sort of a slow time for the band, so it gives us something to do and work on,” Beardy-Henry explained. “And it's a lot of fun putting in all this effort for something as great as It's a Dog's Life.”

The album can still be purchased at A&W or the Kenora Veterinary Clinic.