French and technology meet at St. Louis School

St. Louis School is using technology to try and help teach French.

Grade 6 students are part of the technology infused French language project, which features things like coding, robotics, a green screen and other technologies in French.

Teacher and project leader Stephanie Williams explains.

“The French curriculum was revamped a couple years ago to not focus so heavily on the grammar anymore, but be a lot more holistic and apply to real-life situations,” Williams said. “So we have a lot more freedom that way, the kids get to choose what's important to them. There's just two criteria – is it French and is it appropriate learning? From there they kind of have free reign in class.”

Student Miguel Dacosta discussed his experience in the program this year.

“It's really fun because it's not like normal French programs where there's one thing you're supposed to do,” Dacosta said. “Here you get to choose out of a certain category of things to do.”

Apparently, the approach has been working for Dacosta.

“When I first came here I didn't really remember French,” he said. “Now I know a lot more than I use to.”

The program was featured in a video which preimiered at the school yesterday. It was the third installment in the Kenora Catholic District School Board's innovative learning video series.